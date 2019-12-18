Kindly Share This Story:

The Presiding Judge of Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, Mr. Gambo Garba, on Wednesday ordered that a convict, Yakubu Nasiru, be given 12 lashes for stealing.

Garba also warned the convict to desist from committing crimes and find legitimate means of earning a living.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that on December 14, a complainant, Aminu Lawal, also of Dakwa, Abuja, reported to the police that the convict burgled his shop.

READ ALSO: Police speaks about missing baby in Akure church

Ogada said the convict stole eggs, butter, three loaves of bread, Nono sachet milk and N1,850 from the shop.

He said the convict confessed to the offence during police investigation, adding that some dangerous weapons were found on him.

The convict told the court that he was hungry and had to burgle the shop and stole the items, adding that he stayed back in the shop to prepare the eggs. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: