Man caught raping little girl inside bush in Abia (photos)

On 2:36 pmIn Metroby

A man was on Wednesday caught raping little girl in a bush in Abia state, around Hightaste Road by Ibere Street of Ngwa Road.

According to a Facebook user, David Osinachi Nwankwo, who shared photos from the scene of the incident, the suspect lured the girl into a nearby bush and covered her mouth with his hand to stop her from shouting for help.

David wrote “He was caught having carnal knowledge/raping the little girl on the picture after luring her into a nearby bush with his hand on her mouth to stop her from shouting somewhere around Hightaste Rd. by Ibere Street of Ngwa Road in Aba, Abia State today”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

