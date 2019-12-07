Man caught raping little girl inside bush in Abia (photos)

A man was on Wednesday caught raping little girl in a bush in Abia state, around Hightaste Road by Ibere Street of Ngwa Road.

According to a Facebook user, David Osinachi Nwankwo, who shared photos from the scene of the incident, the suspect lured the girl into a nearby bush and covered her mouth with his hand to stop her from shouting for help.

David wrote “He was caught having carnal knowledge/raping the little girl on the picture after luring her into a nearby bush with his hand on her mouth to stop her from shouting somewhere around Hightaste Rd. by Ibere Street of Ngwa Road in Aba, Abia State today”.

