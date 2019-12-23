Kindly Share This Story:

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, signed the state 2020 budget of N213 billion into law.

The governor had on November 28 presented the budget to the state House of Assembly while the bill was passed on Friday.

The budget, which the lawmakers increased by N4.4 billion, was signed at the Executive Council Chambers of the governor’s office in Agodi, Ibadan.

In his remark at the occasion, the governor said the budget was in line with his administration’s quest for accelerated development of the state.

He observed that the upward review of the bill sent to the Assembly by N4.4 billion cut across capital expenditure and recurrent expenditure.

Makinde said he remained committed to the budget implementation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, said the increase in the budget was to enhance development in the state, particularly at the grassroots. (NAN)

Vanguard

