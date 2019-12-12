Magu commends German Embassy’s support to EFCC

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has lauded the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Lagos for continuously building on its existing relationship with the Commission.

He stated this on Thursday, while receiving 50 pieces of seats donated by the German Embassy to the Commission’s office in Lagos.

Magu, who spoke through Muhammed Rabo, Zonal Head, EFCC, Lagos, stated that the availability of the pieces of furniture would make subsequent training inside the Commission’s conference hall in Lagos office a lot more enjoyable.

“We want to sincerely thank you for this gesture.

“Indeed, this gesture is proof of your recognition of the worthy efforts of the Commission to stamp out corruption from our society.

“We also look forward to receiving greater support from you to enhance our performances as the leading anti-graft agency in the country,” he added.

In her brief remarks, Alexandra Herr, Deputy Consul General, assured Magu of continuous support.

Herr, who was accompanied by Dominik Mueller, German Police Liaison Officer, also charged the Commission to intensify its aggressive onslaught on internet fraudsters.

Vanguard News Nigeria.