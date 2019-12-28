Madonna University Alumni elect new officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Madonna University Alumni Association MUAA has elected new national executives to man the affairs of the association for the next three years.

The delegate election which also marked the 6th national convention of the association was held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Consequent upon the delegate voting, Mr Nwachukwu Chuka Peter, the head of Bonds Trading Unit of the United Bank for Africa UBA was elected as the National President of the association.

Other executives who were elected include Obiora Remi Nweze; National Vice president, Chukwuedo Humphrey; National Secretary General and Mafiana Stanley; National Assistant Secretary.

Also elected were Anthony Inidamie- Publicity Secretary, Obinna Nwachukwu-Legal Officer, Atuzie Adanna- Treasurer, Asonye Chukwuemeka- Financial Secretary, Paul Imadiyi- Auditor and Obinwa Ngozi- Welfare Officer.

In his inaugural speech, the National President, Chuka Nwachukwu promised to work with his executives “to ensure that the alumni spirit which entails networking among members and giving back to our alma mater (Madonna University, Nigeria) is made a priority

Mr Nwachukwu further added that his administration would ensure that the University and her products regain and maintain a high level position in the roll of Ivory towers world wide.

“I want to use this medium to enjoin all the alumni members world wide to key into our administration’s key areas of focus which are: Alumni relations and the MUAA brand; Chapter growth and Networking; Repositioning Madonna University, Nigeria”, he added.

