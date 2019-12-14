Love goes sour!

Woman stabs husband to death in Lagos

Blames spiritual forces as cause

Their paths crossed in Onitsha, Anambra State, in 2017 and they concluded they were created for each other. Two years down the line, they got married. But one year after they started living as husband and wife, an incident that destroyed all they craved for, occurred, leaving one of them dead.

As you read this piece, 24-year-old Chinaza Oparah, an indigene of Anambra State, is heading for prison, for allegedly stabbing her husband, Obinna Oparah, a 27-year-old tiler to death, in their one-room apartment at 34 ,Owoduni Street, Amukoko area of Lagos.

The couple as gathered, were engaged in a verbal confrontation which degenerated into a scuffle. In the process, Chinaza reportedly reached for the kitchen knife and allegedly thrust it in her husband’s chest.

She immediately raised the alarm on realising the magnitude of her deed. Efforts by neigbours to rush Obinna to the hospital failed, as he could not make it.

As this happened, residents of the area attacked her, as they prevented her from escaping. But for the timely intervention of policemen from Amukoko division who arrived the scene, she would have been lynched.

Explaining what led to her action, the mother of one said, “On Sunday, December 1, 2019, my husband went out to visit one of his kinsmen, Chibueze Ojika. When he returned home, he warned me to stay away from one of our neigbours, Ogechi, a single lady, whom he accused of being wayward .

But I told him that the lady was a nice person and that neigbours were just castigating her because she refused marriage proposal from a neigbour who is my husband’s friend. He said I must obey him by severing my relationship with the lady. This caused an arguement until we went to bed.

That night, I placed my hand on his body but he flung my hand away. I asked if he was still angry and he said I must obey his instruction. I continued to insist on the girl’s innocence.

Next day, he continued from where he stopped the previous night. He said he would deal with me if I disobeyed him. We kept exchanging words and jokingly, I seized his phone, thinking he would relax but he did not. He forcefully took the phone from me and I went to pick a kitchen knife, threatening that if he threw my hand away again, I would injure him. But I was only playing. He forcefully took the knife from me and injured me on my left thumb. He kept the knife on the refrigerator.

“I went to the cupboard to take another kitchen knife with a blunt surface. While I was still standing close to the cupboard, he came to me, hit me on the face and in retaliation, I raised my left hand to hit him forgetting I was holding a knife. The knife pierced the left side of his chest unknown to me. It was when he said I had stabbed him that I knew something was wrong. At first, I thought he was joking because it was dark. It wasn’t until I saw blood on the floor and bed that I realised he was not joking. At that point I held him, touched his chest and noticed the blood gushing out.

“I ran out of the house shouting for help. Neighbours came and tried to look for a tricycle to take him to the hospital. But it was difficult to get one at that time of the day. We eventually took him to two different private hospitals but he was rejected. Some neigbours rushed him to Orege General Hospital in Ajegunle but brought him back home, saying the doctor had confirmed him dead “.

At this point, she kept quiet, bowed her head in self pity and dabbed the tears that dropped from her eyes with her dress.

After an endless wait, she continued in low tone; “If I had known this was our fate together, I wouldn’t have married him. We met two years ago when he came to work at Onitsha. We went into a relationship and were sexually involved. By the time he concluded the job, he left and I noticed I was pregnant. Unfortunately, I had lost his contact and could not inform him of the pregnancy, until I gave birth to our baby girl. By the time I got him through facebook one year after, I told him we had a child together and within days, he came to Onitsha and told me he would not have his child and the mother far from him. He immediately came to do the traditional rites.

“I strongly believe there is a spiritual force behind this killing. A Pastor once warned my husband and I to leave the compound but we didn’t listen. It was after this incident that I realised that the house was indeed evil because people have been dying there mysteriously. A woman just died there eight days ago.

“My late husband and I had plans for the new year. He had promised to rent a shop for me. He even promised that we would have our Church wedding next year. If I had known it would end up this way, I would have remained single”, she lamented.

Relatives of the deceased were divided over the fate of the suspect. While some of them said she did it by mistake and therefore pleaded with the police authorities to set her free, others were of the view that she could have killed her husband deliberately in order to to marry a richer man. But the Police said that the fate of the suspect would be determined by the court.

The suspect who has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCIID, Yaba , would be charged to court soon, according to Police sources.