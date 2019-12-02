Leonardo DiCaprio hits back against accusation of setting Amazon fires

Leonardo DiCaprio rejected the accusation made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that he was “giving money to set the Amazon on fire.”

“At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” actor said Saturday in a statement to his Instagram page.

“The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted,” he added.

Bolsonaro took issue with DiCaprio, a longtime environmental advocate when his organization Earth Alliance pledged $5 million to local groups to fight the infernos.

Bolsonaro and his allies have said without evidence that the blazes are being deliberately set as part of an effort to by charities to rake in donations.

“DiCaprio is a cool guy, isn’t he?” Bolsonaro said Friday. “Giving money to set the Amazon on fire.”

Source: New York Post

