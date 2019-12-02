Breaking News
Translate

Leonardo DiCaprio hits back against accusation of setting Amazon fires

On 6:30 amIn Newsby
DiCaprio, Amazon
Hollywood actor and activist, Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio rejected the accusation made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that he was “giving money to set the Amazon on fire.”

“At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” actor said Saturday in a statement to his Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Nigerian military not recruiting ex-Boko Haram fighters — DHQ

“The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted,” he added.

Bolsonaro took issue with DiCaprio, a longtime environmental advocate when his organization Earth Alliance pledged $5 million to local groups to fight the infernos.

ALSO READ: UNICEF worries over plight of girl-child in Northern Nigeria

Bolsonaro and his allies have said without evidence that the blazes are being deliberately set as part of an effort to by charities to rake in donations.

“DiCaprio is a cool guy, isn’t he?” Bolsonaro said Friday. “Giving money to set the Amazon on fire.”

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!