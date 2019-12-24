Lawan condemns attack on Jonathan’s home

Kindly Share This Story:

Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has condemned in very strong terms, the attack by yet unidentified gunmen on the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan described the attack, which reportedly claimed the life of a soldier on guard duty at the location, as despicable.

He said the incident defies logic and should be condemned without reservation by all right-thinking Nigerians.

The Senate president urged the relevant security agencies to get to the roots of the barbaric incident with a view to bringing those behind it to justice.

He commended the security personnel on guard for their prompt response and bravery in foiling the dastardly intentions of the attackers and also commiserated with the family of the soldier who lost his life in the incident.

Vanguard

