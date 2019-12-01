Lawal Idirisu retains Rep Seat in Ajaokuta rerun election

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Hon Idirisu Lawal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday has been pronounced winner of the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency rerun election.

According to the result announced by the returning officer, Prof Rabiu Balarabe, Lawal polled 13,738 votes in the affected 22 polling units to defeat the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aloysius Okino who recorded 9,176 votes.

The Appeal Court, in October, had sacked Lawal as member representing Ajaokuta constituency in the House of Representatives.

The court, in its ruling, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct rerun elections in 22 polling units in the constituency. The appeal was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Aloysius Okino.

Before the rerun, Lawal led with just votes having gathered 9040 while Okino had 9035.

Reacting to INEC declaration of result, Lawal hailed the contributions of Governor Yahaya Bello, the administrator of Ajaokuta LGA, Hon. Mustapha Akaaba and the member representing Ajaokuta Constituency in the state Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Hassan Balogun for standing tall to ensure the victory of the party.

He also commended INEC for conducting a credible free and fair re-run and the security agencies for creating a peaceful and calm environment for the electorate at the 22 polling units across the Constituency.

In a statement personally signed by Lawal, he applauded the youths for their unalloyed support and prayers throughout the process. He congratulated Senator Smart Adeyemi who also emerged winner of the just concluded supplementary election in Kogi West.

VANGUARD