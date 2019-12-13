Lagos tasks companies on PAYE registration by 2020

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Lagos State Inland Revenue (LIRS), yesterday, directed all companies under the Pay As You Earn (PA.YE) scheme to register their staff before the end of 2020.

Speaking at a LIRS stakeholders meeting during the introduction of Enterprise Tax Administration Solution (e- tax), in Lagos, the Executive Chairman, LIRS, Hamzat Ayodele Subair, said, “This will be necessary on the 2020 Annual Return Cycle as staff at the various locations and the designated call centres will be available to attend to all complaints and enquiries arising from your experiences.”

According to him, the meeting was to recognize stakeholders support to LIRS’ drive to evolve a collaborative tax system that ensures tax payers transaction ease and convenience.

He stated: “Our goal as regard this initiative is to develop a tax system that is seamless, electronic and user friendly where tax payers can interact with the tax authority and perform their civic responsibilities from the comfort of their houses and offices.”

Giving an overview of e-tax, Barrister Akin Doherty, Managing Director, Alpha-beta Consulting, said: “The key features of e-tax are tax payer registration, pay roll upload, return filling, payment schedule upload, tax payer assessment, bill generation, payment processing, notifications and payment history.

“The benefits of e-tax are that it enhances taxpayer engagement, promotes transparency in tax filling process, provide flexible architecture for easy integration and enables the effective management of State/Enterprise-wide data and business rules.”

Vanguard