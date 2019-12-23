Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Monday shut down the popular Quilox night club located in Victoria Island area of the state over environmental pollution.

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) sealed off the premises of the luxurious hangout located at number 873, Ozumba Mbadwe Avenue, Victoria Island, and owned by Shina Peller, son of the late popular magician, Prof. Peller.

The owner of the night club is also a member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing the Iseyin/Kajola Constituency in Oyo State.

The popular bar, according to the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, was shut down at exactly 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon for incessant noise, violation of residents’ rights to the peaceful ambiance without recourse to the extant law guiding its operations of maintaining standard permissible noise level.

The enforcement exercise which was led by Fasawe followed several complaints from the public over persistent traffic gridlock and noise pollution emanating from Quilox.

She said: “LASEPA does not discriminate in the discharge of its duties, especially when implementing the Lagos State law on the eradication of environmental nuisances across the state.

“We perform our responsibilities without fear or favor. Upon receipt of any petition, we send out our team to ascertain the true state of things, on identifying infractions, we summon the parties involved to a mediation meeting where mutual agreement is signed.

“It is after the violation of the truce that we enforce. We serve the interest of the people and tirelessly working to bequeath a functional and healthy environment, devoid of all forms of environmental degradations, regardless of whose ox is been gored.”

Vanguard

