Lagos reiterates zero tolerance for land grabbing, commends 5th WAPI summit

By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos state government has reiterated its zero tolerance for land grabbing and other illegal activities being perpetrated by land owners in the state, saying land grabbers have no hiding place in the state any more as the government is fully prepared for them.

The government which gave the warning at the just concluded 5th West Africa Property Investment summit in Lagos, commended the organisers of the event, pointing out that the real estate environment needs to be regulated with the aim of ensuring that only qualified, competent and certified practitioners are allowed to operate in line with global best practice and standard.

The theme of the summit was “Uncovering the next Real Estate Investment Cycles”.

While assuring investors of deployment of cutting edge technology in the land management and administration system in the state, Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said that properly regulated real estate sector will be in the best interest of investors and general public.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “As a testament to our determination to put in check fraudulent and unprofessional practices that are already putting the sector’s integrity to question, we have recently developed a technology driven solution with the launch of a Real Estate Transaction portal which also ensures security of investments in the property market”.

On his part, the Managing Director, FilmoRealty, organisers of the summit, Mr. Luqman Edu, said His company is committed to accelerating and investing in the development of technology-driven solutions necessary to better serve clients and drive forward the evolution of real estate services.

“FilmoRealty is a leading PropTech and real estate services company with a focus on easy living and facilities optimization. With over 25 years of industry experience, we now stand at the forefront of PropTech in Nigeria”, Edu noted.

Chief Executive Officer of Agility Africa, Geoffrey White, said that they are closing Africa’s infrastructure gap through the provision of parks. “Agility Logistics Parks delivers essential infrastructure for companies operating in Africa, reducing their capital costs and shortening operational lead times”, White stated.

In his presentation, Chief Executive Officer Alaro City, Mr Odunayo Ojo, who disclosed that Alaro City offers the only residential property in the Lekki Free Zone, said “Live near your place of work and benefit from everything that comes from living in a free trade zone”.