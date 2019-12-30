Lagos Assembly tasks Sanwo-Olu on road projects’ supervision

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday asked the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure to ensure quality supervision of road projects in the state.

The House also implored the governor to direct the State Treasury Office (STO) to ensure that contractors were not paid contractual money without meeting the necessary standard conditions.

The House made the calls after adopting a motion moved by the Chairman of the House Committee On Works and Infrastructure, Abiodun Tobun, at the plenary session.

Tobun, who is representing Epe Constituency I, said the motion was necessary because there was a need to improve the quality of roads in the state.

The lawmaker said despite the quantum of taxpayers’ money being spent on road construction, most of the roads in the state were in bad condition.

Tobun said this was either because they were done in a shoddy manner or not done at all, adding that the money released for the projects was not properly spent.

He said: “The House is further concerned that after most of the roads were repaired, heavy-duty vehicles were plying the road without regard for the damage done to the roads.

“We should urge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that contractors are not paid mobilisation fee unless they are ready for the work.

“The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure should also ensure that only contractors with requisite experience get the job.”

Another lawmaker, Bisi Yusuf, from Alimosho Constituency I, said there must be quality and value for money on the roads being constructed in the state.

Yusuf cited the Kudirat Abiola Road in Oregun, Ikeja, which was inaugurated 14 years ago and is still in good condition. (NAN)

Vanguard

