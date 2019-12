Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill of N1.168 trillion.

The budget was passed through a voice vote supervised by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

The lawmakers had earlier approved the 78 amendments in the appropriation bill recommended by the joint committees of the House.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on November 8 presented a budget proposal of N1.168 trillion to the Assembly.

Vanguard

