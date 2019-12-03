kidnappers set ablaze by angry mob in Bayelsa

Kidnappers were on Tuesday set ablaze by angry mob in Bayelsa state.

The kidnappers abducted three female students of the Bayelsa State-owned College of Health, Otuogidi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The abducted students, it was learned were rescued Tuesday evening at the kidnapper’s den in the mangrove swamp by a search party put in place by the community folks after combing through the forest and creek.

One of the kidnappers was said to have escaped into the creek while two others were apprehended and burnt alive by an angry mob.

A community source who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being attacked confirmed the development saying “the girls have been found. It was more of community policing. The indigenes, landlords and tenants came out as group to search for the girls and their effort paid off this evening leading to the rescue of the girls.

“Two of the kidnappers were caught and one managed to escape. They identified one of the kidnappers as a student, a HND I coursemate of the kidnapped victims.

Also, two of the abducted girls are in HND I while the other is in ND I.

“It has been a traumatic experience for the students here especially as they are yet to recover from the recent killing of two policemen in the area by unknown gunmen.

“You can imagine the level of anger in the land, jungle justice was meted out to the apprehended kidnappers. They were lynched and set ablaze by an angry mob.”

Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat said he was waiting for details on the matter.

Vanguard Nigeria News