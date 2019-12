Kidnappers kill 6 teenage abductees

Kindly Share This Story:

Kidnappers have murdered six teenagers in Ethiopia after their demands for ransom were denied.

The six victims were buried on Tuesday, a state-owned Amharic regional broadcaster said.

Shortly before Christmas eight youths aged from 10 to 16 had been abducted in the region of Gondar.

One teenager was able to escape, another was severely injured and is hospitalised.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom payment of 120,000 birr (3,760 dollars)

