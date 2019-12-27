Kidnapped monarch’s wife, daughters, driver regain freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

**huge ransom paid

**Monarch, police keep mum on ransom

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The abducted wife of a monarch in Ondo state, the Orunja of Odigbo, Olori Regina Akinrinmade, her two daughters and their driver yesterday regained their freedom.

Olori Regina, her two daughters, Mercy and Precious and Lateef the palace driver were abducted last weekend at Oba Akoko on their way to check on one of her children who is an undergraduate at Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

The monarch, Oba Rufus Akinrimade confirmed to newsmen that the Olori, their two daughters and driver have been released by their abductors and have reunited with their families.

He was however silenced on the ransom paid before they were released by their captors.

Recall that the kidnappers initially demanded N100m but later reduced it to N60m.

A reliable family source, however, confided in Vanguard that a huge amount of money running into millions was paid by the royal family before the captives were let go by their captors.

The kidnappers negotiated the ransom directly with the monarch and warned him not to involved the security agencies if he wanted his wife and others to regain freedom alive.

Recall that the Minority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon Rasheed Elegbeleye also on the same route narrowly escaped being kidnapped as the kidnappers rained bullets on his car but he escaped death by whiskers while they attempted to stop his car in a bid to abduct him.

Hon Elegbeleye said he was saved by God from being kidnapped or killed by the desperate criminals on the Oba Akoko highway.

Police lmage maker, Femi Joseph said the three members of a family and their driver kidnapped last week along Oba Akoko road have regained their freedom.

Joseph who said they were rescued unhurt declined to give further details as to where they were dropped by the kidnappers.

He equally claimed ignorant of the payment of ransom for the release of the royal family members.

The police spokesperson, however, said the police detectives are after the abductors.

Joseph said the command had noticed the recent developments in Akoko area of the state and had re- strategised to wade off the criminals from the route.

He assured that the command would do everything possible to put an end to kidnapping incident on the axis of the road and other places across the state.

