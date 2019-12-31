Keystone Bank partners Medplus to promote healthy living among women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

In furtherance of its commitment to empower, enhance and promote healthy living amongst Nigerian women, Keystone Bank Limited has announced its partnership with Medplus Pharmacy, Nigeria’s leading health and beauty retailer to offer its ‘Pink Network’ card holders who purchase health and beauty products from the pharmacy, a discount ranging from five to 10 percent.

A statement by the lender said it is partnering with the health and beauty company to proffer solutions to the challenge posed in accessing quality, genuine healthcare and beauty products in Nigeria.

The bank further explained that the partnership would see its female customers with a Keystone Bank Pink debit card get 10 percent discount off all drug purchases and five percent discount off non-drug purchases in any Medplus Pharmacy nationwide.

Commenting on the partnership, Keystone Bank executive director, Adeyemi Odusanya, stated: “Women’s health needs differ at every life stage, from puberty to pregnancy, menopause and overall wellbeing. Women are also very conscious of their beauty and self-care, hence the growth of the beauty industry.

“However, finding access to quality healthcare and beauty products can sometimes be a challenge; either they have to battle with the cost or the fear of counterfeit products which have infiltrated the market.

“And to solve this predicament, Keystone Bank is partnering with the renowned pharmacy, Medplus through its PINK Initiative for women, giving them access to quality health and beauty products at a discount.”

Vanguard

