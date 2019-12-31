Breaking News
Translate

Katsina pensioners call for upward review of pension

On 3:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Bello, Lyon's victory: Testimony of Nigerians belief in APC — Gov. Masari
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Katsina State chapter, has called on the state government to increase the pension of its members in line with the N30,000 new national minimum wage.

Malam Isah Garba, State Secretary-General of the union made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Daura.

He said that the amount paid monthly to pensioners in the state should be reviewed upward to reflect current economic realities.

Garba commended, however, the state government for the regular payment of pensions and gratuities of retired civil servants, in spite of its dwindling revenue.

ALSO READ: Police arrest Indian hemp dealer, fraudster in Katsina

He gave the assurance that pensioners would show maximum cooperation and understanding with the government in the implementation of its good policies and programmes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at least, 2,350 pensioners were verified in Daura, Sandamu, Maiadua, Baure and Zango Local Government Areas of the state as part of government’s effort to further sanitise the system.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!