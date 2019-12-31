KAGOTE vows to end violence, disunity in Ogoni

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Apex socio-cultural group in Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State, KAGOTE, (Khana, Gokana Tai and Eleme) have promised that it would make concerted efforts to end violence and disunity among leaders and communities of Ogoni in 2020.

The body disclosed this after its general elections in Aleto in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivera State, which produced Dr. Innocent Barikor (President) and nine others as new executives of the body.

Speaking, the new president of KAGOTE, Dr. Innocent Barikor, assured that his administration would ensure the aspirations and desires of the founding fathers of Ogoni are established.

Barikor noted that the body in 2020 would commence consultation and engagement of stakeholders in the area, swearing that interest of Ogoni founding fathers would be upheld.

He said: “Our people have been in a state of agitation for some time now and I want to assure you on behalf of the executive of KAGOTE that we would do everything possible to continue to pursue the interest and aspirations of the founding fathers of KAGOTE.

“KAGOTE would pursue the spirit that the founding fathers invested when they decided that they needed to found an organisation of this nature.

“As a people, we cannot continue to be divided over things that are supposed to bring us together, this is a new dawn and we are here to serve the people despite what the challenges are.”

He commended the people for choosing him as their leader and promised to engender peace and hormony in Ogoni and vowed to engender peace among Ogonis.

“I want to assure our people here and at home that Kagote would thread the path of promoting peace, coexistence and unity of the Ogoni people.

“We are going to consult with every strata of the society, the youths, elders and every other group in Ogoni consultation is the greatest tool we are going to use by talking to everybody and give them a sense of belonging”, he added.

However, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. Fred Igwe, a former state Commissioner for Sports who declared the winners, described the process that produced the ten executives as Democracy in action.

