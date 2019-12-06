Updated: CAS lifts Chelsea’s transfer ban

By Prince Okafor

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has lifted the transfer window ban on Chelsea Football Club of England.

CAS halved the club’s transfer ban, a move against the two transfer windows ban imposed on Chelsea by FIFA. FIFA ban was due to cover last summer and next month (January transfer).

Chelsea are now free to buy player(s) in January 2020 transfer window as CAS lift ban on them.

The club had earlier been suspended for two transfer window for signing new players. Chelsea’s fine of 600,000 Swiss francs fine by FIFA was also halved by CAS.

Chelsea moved their case to CAS after FIFA appeal committee rejected their plea. The FIFA committee reinstated the club were found guilty of breaking transfer regulations relating to contracting minors.

CAS, on the other hand, decided the sanction for such offence as in the case of the club should be for one transfer window.

According to CAS statement; “[Chelsea were] banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, for one entire registration period, which the club already served during the 2019 summer registration period, [and that the club had been] ordered to pay a fine to Fifa of the amount of CHF 300,000.”

The club’s case is similar to that of Real Madrid’s whose transfer ban was also halved by CAS in 2016.

Vanguard News Nigeria.