John Boyega represents Nigeria at Star Wars premiere

British-Nigerian Actor John Boyega donned an agbada, traditional Yoruba dress, for the London premiere of the eagerly awaited Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker.

Boyega has starred in the last three of the nine-episode sci-fi adventure. In the first film, his character, Finn, starts off as a soldier for the evil Galactic Empire and then switches to the rebel cause.

The 27-year-old also took his mother, father, and sisters – all in matching outfits – to the screening on Wednesday evening.

“I decided to make sure that my mum gets her moment,” Boyega told the African-Caribbean entertainment website The British Black List in an Instagram video.

“See, this is how your mum really wants you to go to the premier.”

