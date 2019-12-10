JEDC takes step to eliminate estimate billing

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

In order to eliminate the billing of customers through estimation, the Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JEDC has launched the Meter Asset Provider, MAP scheme with a call on customers to guard against any act of vandalism in their communities.

The company assured customers of its willingness to continue to offer quality services and ensure they get the best for their money as the scheme is aimed at bridging the metering gap in Disco.

Speaking yesterday at Kangang phase 2- Rantya Gyel in Jos South location government area of Plateau State, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Engr. Uday Mishra while flagging off the scheme noted he was happy that JEDC has joined others in launching the scheme.

According to him, “I welcome you all to the flag-off ceremony of the METER ASSET PROVIDER SCHEME generally called MAP through industry partnership with MOJEC INTERNATIONAL & TRIPPLE SEVENTH NIG LTD. As we are all aware, the joint partnership with the MAPs became necessary due to the interminable demand from customers that we discontinue billing customers through estimation.

“As a result, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission thought it wise to bring the Distribution Licensees and MAPs to a joint partnership that would bridge the metering gap and eliminate estimated billing. I am sincerely happy, that Jos Electricity Distribution PLC has joined a few other Distribution Companies in commencing this scheme. Because of improvement in the quality of our service, JED PLC is now one of the best DisCos in Nigeria in terms of handling customer complaints.

“These few years in business with you has been amazing, although tough, in the sense that power/electrical installations that are designed or used for power distribution has suffered vandalism attacks by members of our communities. The company has through several ways tried to educate and create awareness of the need for communities to own-up electrical installations within, but unfortunately, these social menaces has continued to cause a demonstrated amount of damage to our network infrastructure.

“The security of electrical installations is everyone’s business! When we fold our hands and say it is a property of JED PLC and not my business, we are deliberately allowing the perpetrators of these menaces continue to send our communities into darkness. We need to unite strongly as partners in business against our common enemy. These imminent acts of Vandalism and energy theft have formed huge liquidity challenges that have bedevilled the Company in recent times with ripple effect on the entire Nigerian Power Sector Value Chain.”

He added, “MAP has ushered us into a more sophisticated market, where you pay for before you consume. As such, some customers who are used to illegal connection may want to by-pass their meters. I want to advise customers to desist from any act of theft on our network because, all illegalities on our network are culpable acts that are punishable by law and can get you killed.

“JED PLC has commenced a debt discount promo this festive season, to help customers with outstanding receivables (balance), settle their debt. The promo offers all customers an opportunity to settle all their outstanding debt, at a discounted rate of up to 30%.

Our thought in bettering our network is built on the fact that customers are king and we represent the interest of all stakeholders. The debt discount promo started yesterday 9th December, 2019 and will fold up by February, 2020.

“I want to assure you that as we strive to be one of the best distribution company in Nigeria and beyond, we will never relent in ensuring that we serve our esteemed customers through mediums that align with safety and efficient policy frameworks of our regulators (NERC). I enjoin all communities and all unmetered customers to hurry and get a meter through the MAPs for efficient energy management.”

