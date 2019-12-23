Breaking News
JAMB: 2020 UTME to commence March 14 to April 4

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board have said it would be holding the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination between March 14 and April 4.

It noted that an optional mock examination for candidates takes place on February 18, 2020.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Abuja, where he met with Commissioners for Education from the 36 states.

The Registrar said the registration for the UTME would start on January 13 and end on February 17.

vanguard

