Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019

Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019, and she’s looking to do a world of good.

Toni-Ann Singh took the title on Saturday, promising to use her forum to help women and their children, Reuters reported.

“I want to make a change that’s sustainable. So if we’re talking women … it needs to be something that will make sure that their children and their children’s children have a different value of life,” an overjoyed Singh told reporters after winning the crown in London.

The 23-year-old Florida State University graduate said her pageant win is “so much more” than about vanity.

“It’s OK to celebrate things like beauty and attributes like strength and those things …” she said as she hugged her proud parents, Jahrine and Bradshaw.

Singh, who sang a version of the late singer Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” in the competition, received her crown from last year’s winner, Vanessa Ponce of Mexico.

Singh said the Miss World experience has left her a “changed woman” and, “There’s no way I could chalk it up to just being about beauty, because that’s the last on the list, honestly.”

Jamaicans attending the event hailed Singh’s win as a triumph also for their Caribbean island nation.

“The fact that Miss World is won by a black person is very, very significant to us because it represents a lot in terms of our culture, in terms of how far the world has moved on,” said audience member Christine McDermott, who lives in London.

Source: New York Post

