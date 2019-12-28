Breaking News
Ja’afaru gifts items to female inmates at Suleja Custodial Centre

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Wife of the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, Hajia Gwamma Ahmed Ja’afaru, has urged female inmates at the Suleja Main Custodial Centre to shun all forms of vices and use their time in the centre to imbibe godly and motherly habits.

Jafa’aru gave the charge during the 2019 Christmas visit to custodial centres within the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the NCoS where she distributed drugs, food items and female sanitary wares.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Humphrey Chukwuedo who disclosed this on s statement yesterday added that Ja’afaru who was represented by the Chairperson of Nigerian Correctional Officers’ wives Association, FCT Command, Mrs Awele Mustapha Attah also harped on the need to attune their minds to learning and acquiring skills.

The chairperson further urged them to use the opportunity to learn vocations which are being taught in the custodial centre like bead making, hairdressing, costume and make up, adding that these would enhance their financial independence upon discharge.

She encouraged the inmates to see their being in custody as a period to commune with God and chart a new course devoid of vices.

