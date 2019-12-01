Insecurity: Catholic Knights task FG on State Police

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Again, the federal government has been urged to consider the option of allowing the establishment of State/regional police which would aid in combating the myriads of security challenges facing the nation.

The Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba, KSM, Nigeria made the call in Jos, during its just-concluded 40th KSM supreme convention held in the serene city.

The Worthy Supreme Knight, Sir Diamond Ovueraye, KSM while briefing journalists lamented the state if the nation saying at 59 years of nationhood, Nigerians are still groaning due to the many problems in the country.

He said, “We will continue our advocacy for good governance and holding government accountable for their actions. At 59 years of nationhood, who can thump his chest and say all is well? Is it our educational system, our hospitals, roads, our political system, our youths, or our basic infrastructure? Is the dire employment situation improving? What of security of lives and property? Is the poverty level improving?

“Are there attempts at improving the bonds of our nationhood or are the seams that hitherto held us together, knowingly and flagrantly being torn apart? Is there any sign that our usually violence-prone elections and our do or die politics abating? The xenophobic attacks in South Africa, aptly illustrate how low we have sunk as a nation, terrorised at home and unwanted outside our shores. How sad.

“Perhaps more intriguing and damning is our parlous security as bandits, kidnappers and killers, terrorise, rape, kill and are now coveted, settles and rehabilitated. We are deeply saddened with these happenings. It is on these glaring inadequacies and challenges of the current policing efforts that we advocate state or regional police that comprise of people from that region, known to the people, conversant with the territory and not acting as an occupational force.

“We wholly align with the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN in calling for decentralisation of all agencies of government for effective results and the urgent necessity to pursue national integration through judicious and equitable sharing of appointments, resources and social amenities. We admonish our political leaders to at all times put on the toga of nationalism and ensure equity, fairness and that national interest trumps other political considerations.”