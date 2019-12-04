Imo State contract commission begins sitting

OWERRI—The Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts Awarded from June 2011 to May 2019, held its inaugural sitting yesterday at High Court 9, Owerri.

Addressing the inaugural session, Chairman, Justice Ben Iheka, said “nobody is on trial before this Commission.

“Although the status of the Commission is judicial, it is not a court of law and so, it does not conduct trial of any person, persons or institutions, but only inquires into the conduct and manner of how contracts were awarded, executed or otherwise, and paid for in the state within the period under review.”

While explaining that theirs is a fact-finding/investigative body, Justice Iheka also disclosed that they will, upon conclusion of their assignment, submit their report and recommendations to the government that set up the Commission.

Justice Iheka revealed that following the call for memoranda from interested parties, the Commission received valuable returns and painstakingly reviewed the materials.

