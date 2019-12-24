Breaking News
Imo Assembly passes N197bn Appropriation Bill for 2020

IMHA, IRROMA, Imo

The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state Appropriation Bill of N197 billion for the 2020 fiscal year.

The passage followed the adoption of the report and recommendations of the House Committee on Budget, Finance and Appropriation, headed by Mr Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru PDP).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Emeka Ihedioha presented a budget of N197.6 billion to the assembly on November 27.

The budget comprised N91.4 billion for recurrent expenditure and N106.2 billion for capital expenditure, representing 53.8 per cent of the budget.

In a speech, the Speaker, Dr Collins Chiji, said that the assembly would exercise its oversight function to ensure that the budget was properly implemented.

Chiji expressed satisfaction that the budget was passed expeditiously, adding that the house would keep supporting the programmes of the governor.

