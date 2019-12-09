Illegal operation: LASG shuts 24 health facilities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has shut at least 24 pharmacies, patent medicine shops and unlicensed premises across the state over illegal operation and operating beyond scope of practice.

The facilities located at: Abule Egba, Alagbado, kola, Meiran, Ekoro and Oko-Oba in Ifako Ijaiye and Alimosho Local Government areas of the state were sealed last Wednesday by the Lagos State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods for offences.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi who disclosed this at the weekend while reviewing the report of the enforcement exercise carried out by TaskForce stated that the sealing of the affected pharmacies and patent medicine stores was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Provision Act of 1999.

He explained that the enforcement which is part of the mandates of the Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Unit (PIU) of the Ministry of Health was in line with the state government drive to put a halt to the ugly trend of having unqualified personnel deal with drugs.

Abayomi maintained that the state government would continue to insist that the environment for the dispensation of medical care should be suitable for the promotion and maintenance of good health for citizens.

The commissioner explained that the affected pharmacies and patent medicine shops were sealed for offences such as operations without license, engaging unqualified persons to man and dispense drugs to unsuspecting citizens, operating beyond scope through sale of ethical products, displaying and storing drugs in unconducive environments which compromises the potency of the drugs thereby rendering them ineffective.

He stated further that some of the premises visited engaged in illegal clinical practices such as patient admission and setting of intravenous infusions which is unacceptable.

Abayomi vowed that the state government would do whatever necessary to enforce the law and sanction erring operators.

While noting that the recent operation of the taskforce was coming on the heels of the war being waged against fake drugs and illegal drug shops, Abayomi warned that the activities of the tsk force would not only be sustained but intensified until operators in the sector adhere strictly to the provisions of the law on the operation of pharmacies and patent medicine shops, in order to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

Speaking in the same vein, Director Pharmaceutical Services in the Ministry, Dr. Moyosore Adejumo said that the State Government would not relent in its efforts to stop the inherent dangers associated with

the operations from unlicensed pharmaceutical outlets and drug shops.

The enforcement and compliance raid by the State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods was carried out in collaboration with the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Federal Taskforce on fake drugs and the Police Officers from Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) of Lagos Police Command.

Vanguard Nigeria News