Ikoyi electrocution: Board suspends eight prison officials

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board on Friday approved the suspension of eight officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) over the electrocution of five inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

A statement issued by the NCS, Francis Enobore, in Abuja, said the suspended personnel comprised of seven senior officers and one junior official of the correctional centre.

At least five inmates died and several others seriously injured in last Monday’s electrocution at the correctional facility.

Reports said the preliminary investigation into the incident had indicted the eight personnel for negligence.

A letter signed by the Secretary of the Board, Mallam Hassan Yakmut, said the indicted officers were placed on suspension pending “the determination of the Discipline and General Purpose Committee of the Board.”

The statement read: “The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has approved the suspension of seven senior and one junior personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service over the unfortunate electrocution of five inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos, in order to facilitate unfettered investigation into the sad incident.”

Vanguard