Ihedioha reinstates Okorocha’s dethroned monarch

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has reinstated Eze Cletus Illomuanya, who was dethroned by the immediate past government of Rochas Okorocha.

Ihedioha through his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, said his action was based on a legal advise that Eze Illomuanya of Obinugwu was reinstated back as a traditional ruler.

According to the statement, “Governor Emeka Ihedioha, has approved the reinstatement of His Royal Highness, Eze (Dr) Cletus I.Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinugwu as the Traditional Ruler of Obinugwu Autonomous Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The Governor’s directive on the recall of Dr Ilomuanya, who was deposed during the last administration of Chief Rochas Okorocha is a sequel to the discontinuance of the matter in court and requisite legal advice.

“His Excellency, in his avowed commitment to rule of law and due process, also took cognizance of representations by the people of Obinugwu. His recall takes effect immediately.”

