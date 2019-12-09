ICPC to recover constituency projects in Edo

Breaking News
ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, speaking during the inauguration of the steering committee.

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) vowed to recover abandoned constituency projects in Edo State.

Commissioner for ICPC in Edo and Delta States, Barr. Yusuf Olatunji said several projects were visited spread across the state and a comprehensive report has been sent to Abuja.

Speaking in Benin City on the occasion of United Nations International Anti-Corruption day urged Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption.

Olatunji said the Commission was determined to make anti-corruption crusade affect governance and well-being of the generality of Nigerians.

Olatunji further added that the body would explore the option of collaboration and co-operation in the fight against corruption.

