The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday urged Nigerians to fight corruption for a better society and success of the next generations.

The Chief Superintendent of the ICPC, Mr. Godwin Achile, gave the advice at a symposium held in commemoration of 2019 Disability awareness week organised by Centre for Citizens with Disabilities in Enugu.

Achile said that corruption could be fought by everyone, irrespective of social status or physical disability.

He noted that thorough and holistic implementation of the Disability Act would enable the persons living with disabilities to join in the fight against corruption.

“Faithful implementation of the Act will help to achieve the desired goal in the fight against corruption in the country.

“The fight against corruption is meant for everyone, including persons with disabilities; as they are part of the society and their participation in fighting corruption will help to reduce it,” he said.

Similarly, the Enugu State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Justice Priscilla Emehelum, said that persons with disabilities were equally affected by corruption in the country and they might even be more affected.

Emehelum, who was represented by an official in the ministry, Mr. Amaechi Ngene, urged the government to inaugurate National Commission for Persons with Disabilities without delay, to oversee the implementation of the law at the states levels (NAN)

