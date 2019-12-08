I won’t contest election again – Goje

Henry Umoru – Abuja

A former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, said on Sunday he would not contest the election at any level again.

Goje, who is the senator representing Gombe central senatorial district, stated this at an empowerment programme tagged: “Goje Empowerment Programme,” at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

The ex-governor, however, said he would remain in politics.

He said: “Therefore, having contested and won all seven elections, in addition, being a minister for the country, I strongly believe that Allah (SWT) has been extremely kind to me. I believe not many Nigerians are so lucky and blessed.

“It is in this light foregoing and having reached an advanced age, I wish to formally inform you that I have decided not to contest any election again. For the avoidance of doubt, I will not contest any election at all levels. ”

Goje said he would give the younger generations the opportunity to grow and showcase their God-given talent especially in this digital age, added that “however, this does not mean that I will retire from politics, far from that. I will continue to be an active card-carrying member of the APC and participate in all political activities at all levels but I will not contest in elections again.”

“I have had a rare opportunity of contesting and winning seven elections conducted at various National Electoral Commission.

“In the Second Republic during Shagari’s government, as a very young man, I contested and won election into the Bauchi State House of Assembly. In 1998, I also contested and won election as a Senator for Gombe Central Senatorial district under the defunct UNCP during Abacha’s regime.

“In 2003, I contested and won the governorship election of Gombe State and I was re-elected in 2007. In 2011, 2015 and 2019, I contested and won three senatorial elections for Gombe Central Senatorial district.”