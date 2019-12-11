I will return in 2023, Shehu Sani boasts

The immediate past senator that represented Kaduna Central in the Senate, Senator Shehu Sani Wednesday boasted that he is not done with politics yet and will bounce back in 2023 “when our people want us to return”.

He spoke in his residence in Kaduna when he has conferred an award of excellence for his outstanding performance and generosity to the service of humanity by Sabon Garin Nassarawa Elders’ Forum.

Senator Shehu Sani lost his senatorial seat to Senator Uba Sani, an acolyte of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai, in 2019 election.

Governor El Rufai then boasted that the defeat of Shehu Sani meant he was retired from politics.

But in a defiant tone Wednesday morning, Senator Shehu Sani said “We are not done yet with politics, and we shall return”.

According to him, “we have no fear for anything and nothing we scare us from contesting in 2023. When our people want us to return, we shall return”.