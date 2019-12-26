I will break toes to serve people – Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Thursday he would not mind breaking some toes if it would enable him to serve the ordinary people of the state.

Makinde also said he would continue to fight on the side of the ordinary people.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said the governor, who clocked 52 on Christmas Day, made the declaration during his Birthday Thanksgiving Service held at the St Peter’s Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan.

He said his determination to render service to the ordinary people informed his decision to declare free and qualitative education in the state, adding that education remains the surest way to lift people out of poverty.

Makinde said: “If I can be who I am today, then no child should be left behind in Oyo State. And that explains my passion for education. Once we give education to our children, the sky is their starting point.”

The governor said he never thought he would live up to 30 years on earth, adding he is always very grateful to God for giving him the opportunity to live beyond three decades.

“I thought I would join the army, fight for my country and possibly get killed and that may be the end of the story. So for me, every year I have lived above 30 years is like a bonus,” he added.

The governor maintained that he was getting more matured at 52 and appreciated everyone who has made an impact on his life.

He also thanked the people of Oyo State, without whom he said he would not have been able to achieve anything in the last six months of his tenure as governor of the state.

