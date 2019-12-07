I was not beaten in Spain, IPOB evil plot failed woefully ― Amaechi

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has disputed the claim by the Indigenous People of Biafra that he was beaten in Madrid, Spain.

The former governor of Rivers State said the Spanish policemen protected him from the “misinformed miscreants”.

The spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful in a statement made available to Vanguard Friday stated the group beat the minister and that the action is in alliance with the order given by IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Amaechi statement made available to the media on Saturday reads in part;

“We must clarify that in the incident of the attack yesterday on the Minister in Madrid, where Amaechi was part of the official Nigerian government delegation to the United Nations (UN) climate change conference (COP25), IPOB members did not “beat”, physically assault or cause any bodily harm to the honourable Minister.”

“As they charged towards and at the minister during the attack, it was apparent that their plan was to “beat” (quoting Emma Powerful) him, hurt him, cause bodily harm or even do worse!

“But their violent evil plot failed woefully due to the dexterity of Amaechi to resist them, protect and defend himself, and the prompt intervention of the Spanish police who repelled the motley crowd of misguided attackers. Even the video circulated online by the attackers confirmed this much.

“Everyone could clearly hear one of them shouting, ‘we didn’t get him…’ expressing his frustrations of their inability to get and “beat” the Minister.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.