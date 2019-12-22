I was a victim of sexual molestation – Seilat Adebowale

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding Yoruba actress, Seilat Adebowale (28), who got to play the role of a sexually molested girl of 13 in Dayo Amusa’s latest film “Omoniyun’ has revealed that the script of the movie is much like an experience she has had in real life but decided not to go into the details.

Seilat, though over 28 years of age was able to pass for a girl of 13 in the movie. Her character got molested by her step dad, who got her pregnant and infected with HIV. The poor little girl would not approach her mother because she was more interested in keeping her marriage and had little for a daughter. So, she sought help in a friend who wrongly advised her and the situation got out of her hand. At the end of the day, the little girl took her life.

“Sometimes, you would find out that those you trust are not really who you think they are, the lessons I want people to learn in this movie is that parents should pay more attention to their children, listen to them and be observant, don’t overlook some signs or impression they give. And to the children, even if your parents refused to listen or believe you, tell your aunty or even matured neighbors, just speak up, don’t keep quiet,” she said in relation to the movie.

“I am speaking out of experience, I was once a victim of molestation. I did not let it limit me or affect my future.I’m sure there are agencies out there that are helping the girl child even the male child are also victims too, so you can Google the agencies and talk to them. Don’t keep silent and don’t talk to the wrong person on issues like molestation,” she added.

However, Seilat elected to keep mum on her own personal experience, saying she will at the right time.

