Human right groups empowers girls to be unscripted, unstoppable

By Esther Onyegbula

As part of its activities to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, with theme: Girl Force : Unscripted, Unstoppable”, a non governmental organisation, International Centre for Human Rights Non Violence and Safety Awareness (ICHRNVSA) on October 11 organised a one day conference to educate and empower young girls to maximize their potentials.

The Speaking at the event which was held at the Ansar ru deen Girls High school Onitiri Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of International Centre for Human Right Non Violence and Safety Awareness Barr. Ene Unobe said ” your rights as children is constitutional. You are of paramount importance .The society can no longer stop you, you do not have to stop yourself with early pregnancy. Do not drop your back pack of books for babies.

Teaching the girls how to reach the peak of life, Barr. Unobe said “. Your place is not in the kitchen, you are not to be used as sex slave, hawkers and seen to be lesser than boys. That is being scripted. You can decide to become a lawyer, then a barrister, then a magistrate, a judge up till when you reach the Supreme Court. You can become a professor. Chose a carreer of your choice and get to the peak, that is being unstoppable. The way to be unstoppable is to reach for the peak, do not settle for less .Your youth will fade but character will sustain you. Do not stop yourself until you get to the peak”.

Similarly, Duke Amaliechi, the National Coordinator of Youth for Human Rights International urged the girls to speak out against crime, sexual abuse and other vices against them. He also taught the girls to ensure they know their rights and responsibilites.

A session of personal hygiene was also held during the event to teach girls how to be clean during their menstral period. There was also a film show from an unstoppable lady Tobare Ovuorie to encourage the girls not to give up despite challenges they face.

ICHRNVSA with support from the United Nation Information Centre Lagos and Youths for Human Rights International YHRI marked the Girl Child day

