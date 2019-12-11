How to tackle insecurity – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, said on Wednesday said most of the crises across the world were caused by disunity, poverty, and ignorance which must be addressed in order to end the problem of insecurity.

The governor stated this at the International Conference on the Biography of Prophet Muhammed organised by the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN) in collaboration with Nusret Educational and Cultural Company and Hira Magazine in Ibadan.

The theme of the conference was: “Impact of the Exemplary Leadership Style of Prophet Muhammed on Inter-Ethnic and Inter-Religious Harmony.”

Oyetola urged the people to leave in harmony with one another as no religion teaches violence.

He described Islam as a religion of peace and urged adherents to emulate the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammed.

He said government at all levels must be encouraged and supported by the people to ensure they reduce poverty through empowerment and job creation.

The governor said: “In Islam, breaking promises is a grievous sin. There are several verses of the Holy Qur’an that emphasise the need to keep promises.

“Conscious of the above fact, as a Muslim whom God in His infinite mercies has chosen to steer the affairs of the State of Osun, I have not failed in my responsibilities to provide good governance to our people by delivering on my campaign promises.

“As a government, we are conscious of the fact that our administration is a product of Allah’s promise, the benevolence of the people of Osun and our mandate.

” I have also not disappointed this great organisation by being its good ambassador as a Muslim governor who has consciously comported himself within the dictates of our religion in our service to Allah and the people.” (NAN)

