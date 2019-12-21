How NCAT is sustaining its ICAO status

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria is a foremost aviation training institution in the West African sub region and ICAO Regional Training Centre of Excellence. The current Rector of the college, Captain Abdulsalami Muhammed since assuming office in January, 2017 has been making conscious efforts to keep the college as an ICAO Regional Training Centre of Excellence.

The College, established by an Act of Parliament, is charged with the responsibility of Training Pilots, Air traffic controllers, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, Aeronautical Telecommunications Engineer personnel and several aviation specialists for the Nigerian aviation colleges and African aviation industry.

The college has graduated 2,577 students in 380 courses since January 2017 when the current Rector was appointed. Among the students trained were 20 foreign students from Thailand, Kenya, Togo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Gambia and Sierra Leone.

Although there is much room for improvement, there is a consensus among aviation stakeholders that the college has attained new heights and so many feats have been achieved by the present head of the college.

In order to retain the college as ICAO Regional Training Centre of Excellence, Captain Muhammed has tasked the Instructional Systems Design Unit (ISDU) to develop Eight (8) Standard Training Packages (STPs), and it has qualified three (3) ICAO Validators amongst its course developers to retain and maintain RTCE Status. The college is also in the process of developing an ICAO Training Package (ITP). Re- fleeting of trainer aircraft with Diamond type 6 DA-40 NG aircraft is a major step already taken by the rector. Firm order has been made, with delivery expected in February.

Under the current rector, the college has won ICAO Global Aviation Training (GAT) Awards as an aviation training institute with the highest number of trained instructors in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and with the highest number of ICAO courses conducted in 2015 & 2016 NCAT is a member of the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS steering committee.

It has commenced off-site courses in Lagos offering courses and awarding Post Graduate Diploma in Aviation Management, License Preparatory Course for Aircraft Maintenance Engineers. It also offers courses in First Aid for FAAN, Aircraft Wheels and Brake course and Aircraft Battery Maintenance Refresher Courses in Lagos off-site centre. It is currently training Instructors for Caverton Helicopters and Aero Contractors airlines.

In Abuja centre, NCAT offers courses in Crew Resource Management for Presidential Air Fleet, PAF and Cabin Crew Executive Course for PAF . It has also introduced new courses in Jet Orientation Course (JOC), Multi Crew Cooperation Course (MCC), Airline Transport Pilot Course (ATPL), Customized Commercial Pilot License Course (A- CPL), Air Traffic Safety Electronics Course (ATSEC) and CNS Diagnostic/Test Instrument Course.

The college has maintained the following certifications: -ICAO TRAINAIR Plus full membership/ ICAO Regional Training Center of Excellence (RTCE), NCAA ATO certificate, IATA Authorized Training Center, Fully Certified non-accredited educator member of the Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABI),.Council member – Association of African Aviation Training Organization,(AATO)

The college has been accredited by the National Board of Technical Education,NBTE, and it has full accreditation in HND Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Airframe and power Plant), HND Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Avionics), and ND Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology. There is also pending interim accreditation in ND Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology and HND Aviation Management.

The college under the current leadership has completed some notable projects like the procurement of biometric attendance system machine and Advance Guard Security System for airfield. Rehabilitation and construction of College road networks has also been completed while Airport/Airfield Sign and Marking Laboratory has also been established.

Similarly, purchase of computers, photocopiers, scanners and printers, establishment of MINI-LED Airfield Lighting Laboratory, construction of security complex, classroom standardization, installation of intercom security/ safety and closed circuit Television (CCTV) have been accomplished.

There are on-going projects in the college like the supply and installation of Boeing 737NG Full Flight Simulator, supply and installation of Aircraft Fire Simulator, Supply & Installation of CVOR/ DME for Maintenance Training. Other projects are supply and installation of DVOR/DME & ILS for Flight Training and provision of water treatment plant. Automation of Flying School Flight Programme, extension of wireless hotspot to site I and II through fiber optic cable and supply and installation of electrical and mechanical laboratory equipment for AME School are also on-going projects in the college.

Supply and installation of Electrical and Mechanical laboratory equipment for AME school, supply and installation of machines for Electrical power Laboratory and supply and installation of Mechanical workshop Equipment are at advance stages of completion.

To maintain the college international visibility, it has signed MOU’s with the following organizations: Nigerian Air Force; Nigerian Airspace Management Agency; Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority; Banjul Accord Group Safety Oversight Organization, BAGASOO, and Aero Contractors Company Nig. Ltd.

The Rector/Chief Executive has expanded on the visibility of the college activities by introducing NCAT Outreach Team reaching out to stakeholders around the country and the West- African Sub- Region.

