Hilux: Built with toughness to tackle any task

By Theodore Opara

THE toughness to tackle any task, challenge all terrains with a new level of durability and driving comfort are some of the outstanding qualities of the Toyota Hilux.

For decades, the Toyota Hilux has been a pacesetter in its class, leading the way a modern pickup should be. The Hilux is a clear definition of how serious Toyota take its goal of continuous improvement and the Hilux has been developed to the level where it has become the preferred choice of those who need a perfect vehicle for both leisure and tough job.

Defining a new era for pick up, the Toyota Hilux now boast an outstanding design that puts it ahead of its peers. It is does not matter the task you are detailing the Hilux for, the assurance is that it would surely deliver.

Sophisticated and sporty, the design of the new Hilux is head turning as it is finished with quality material all round. When it comes to performance, the Hilux works like a pickup and delivers the comfort of a sedan of top class SUV.

Some users of the Hilux had argued that the pickup shares almost the same platform with the Land Cruiser Prado due to its revved performance. But this cannot be faulted except one has not taken the Hilux on a long journey. It’s on-road performance is sedan like while not losing its off-road expertise when off-road.

Available in single and double cabins, the Hilux comes in four-wheel drive and two-while drive with a powerful 2.7 litre engine. This gasoline engine with dual VVT-i (variable valve timing intelligence) delivers increased torque and output, as well as excellent fuel economy and reduced emission. The Hilux is available in both manual and automatic transmissions.

A super intelligent six-speed automatic transmission mated to the Hilux engine produces outstanding driving performance and fuel efficiency. In addition, the driving mode switch allows the driver to select between Eco or Power mode to suit the driving condition. The Hilux is not all about excellent exterior design and power, it boasts interior beauty that is second to none. Toyota engineers carefully package the inside of the Hilux to meet people’s aspiration in terms of comfort. Sophisticated and sporty, the design builds anticipation of confident and exhilarating driving.

From the combination meters that are easy to read and a 4.2 inch colour thin film transistor multi information display to the powerful audio system, steering wheel switches, as well as smart entry and start system, the Hilux leaves no one in doubt that it is the benchmark in its class.

The spacious and inviting interior, the refined comfort and smart functionality of the cabin enrich the quality of life of all occupants. Air conditioning system, 60/40 split seats, cupholders, upper box ensure occupants convenience and comfort level. The Hilux comprehensive active and passive safety measures are five star rating from the Hilux’s back monitor which supports smooth reversing operations when packing at a 90-degree angle or parallel parking, the VSC trailer sway control, high/low beam headlamp, multiple airbags, 3-point ELR seatbelts, body structure etc, Hilux’s advanced safety technologies deepen peace of mind.

Apart from the powerful engine, Hilux owes its five-start performance to a combination of features, including Hill-Start Assist Control, rugged suspension, Part Time Transfer, frame structure as well as A-TRC which activates the moment the risk of wheelspin is detected to help enhance the ability to grip the road and maintain traction.

