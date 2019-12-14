Herbalist confesses killing ex-girlfriend, selling body parts N90k for ritual

A herbalist and twelve other suspected ritual killers made up of herbalists, Islamic clerics and a pastor, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old housewife identified as Mrs. Abosede Adeyemi Iyanda, in Ogun State.

The suspects are Segun Olaniyi, Ayodimeji Adeleye, Babalola Akanbi, Adeifa Sogbeyinde, Rasaq Rasaq Arabs, Sunday Akinyemi, Adewole Olwafemi aka Pastor, Mustapha Ajibola aka Alfa, Mustapha Iliya,Shilola Amodu aka Alfa, Jamiu Abass, Smooth Kazeem aka Alfa, and Adesola Oduyemi. .

On the strength of the data available to the Operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Ogun State team, Segun Olaniyi, a herbalist and the deceased ex, was tracked and arrested. His confession led to the arrest of eleven other suspects.

They said after killing Abosede, they cut her flesh into pieces and sold them to some herbalists, alfas and a pastor who needed them for money rituals. Some of them also allegedly roasted the meat and ate it with hot drinks.

On how he planned the killing of her ex-girlfriend, Segun said: “She called me on the phone that she was coming to see me for financial assistance to boost her business.

I then called Akanbi who is my helping hand and told him to come around because someone would be visiting us. Already, we had work at hand, so Akanbi suggested that we use her for the work.

We killed her beside my house. I took the head, two hands and part of the meat. I sold the head to Africa for N40k. I sold one of the hands to an orthodox doctor named Murideen for N15k and the other hand to Tonight for N15k.

I sold the flesh to one Alfa (N10k), Rasaq (N5k) and Mustafa (N5k). I used part of the flesh to do powdered medicine which if taken with hot drink would draw customers.

At times, we kill the husbands of some of our customers to turn them into widows so that they would join us in bringing victims to be slaughtered.”

Another suspect, Adewole, said: “I am a pastor. I perform miracle with human flesh. I bought part of the flesh worth of N5k. We also give it raw to some customers to chew and wash down with hot drink.”

Vanguard News Nigeria