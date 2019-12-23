Harmattan: EEDC warns customers against fire outbreak

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC has warned electricity customers and general public against activities capable of causing fire outbreak on its power installations and properties belonging to members of the public this harmattan period.

Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh made this call in a release issued to pressmen on Monday in Enugu.

While making the call, Ezeh recounted the losses EEDC and some members of the public had suffered over the years due to the uncontrolled and unsafe activities carried out by some persons during the dry season.

“Last year, we lost over five transformers (with the Feeder pillars and other accessories) and spans of aluminum cables to bush burning; while properties, houses and farm lands belonging to some individuals were not left out.

“The harmattan season is a period when the bushes, trees, farmlands and other objects get dry and can easily catch fire at the slightest opportunity or exposure.

“Most of our transformers are located within residential areas and in some cases near farmlands and bushes, and are always at risk when engulfed by fire,” he said.

Ezeh warned those who engage in the use of fireworks popularly known as “knockout” during Yuletide to be cautious while doing this. He admonished smokers who usually drop remnants of their cigarettes where there are combustible materials.

He further called on parents and guardians to admonish their children and wards against the act of throwing “knockouts” at random this harmattan season, “so they don’t incur avoidable expenses for them in the event of any mishap.”

“Those who engage in bush burning for hunting or farming purposes and those who burn refuse close to distribution substations are advised to apply caution to ensure such acts are controlled and do not get out of hand to cause any damage.

“EEDC is working assiduously to deliver improved and reliable services to its esteemed customers, and calls on them to reciprocate by engaging in the right activities that will help sustain these efforts,” Ezeh added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: