Happy New Year Samoa: Countries already celebrating New Year and those that will be last

365 days make a year except in seldom cases of a leap year which is 366 days.
Australia is a nation many people think celebrates the New Year first but in reality, that is not true.
In fact, Nigeria will see the New Year ahead of countries like Argentina and Regions of Brazil.
Countries that will see the New Year first;
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Nigeria
- 11am – Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati
- 11:15am – New Zealand
2pm – Most of Australia
4pm – Japan, South Korea and North Korea
5pm – China, Philippines, Singapore
6pm – Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia
7pm – Bangladesh
7.15pm – Nepal
7.30pm – India and Sri Lanka
8pm – Pakistan
9pm – Azerbaijan
9.30pm – Iran
10pm – Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia
11pm – Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities
12am – Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain
1am – UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal
Countries that will see the New Year on January 1st, 2020
- 3am – Regions of Brazil
- 4am – Argentina, regions of Brazil, Chile, Paraguay
- 5:00 am – Some regions of Canada, Bolivia, Puerto Rico
- 6:00 am – Eastern Standard Time in the US – New York, Washington, Detroit and Cuba
- 7:00 am – Central Standard Time in the US – Chicago
- 8:00 am – Mountain Standard Time in the US – Colorado, Arizona
- 9am – Pacific Standard Time in the US – LA, Nevada
- 10am – Alaska
- 11am – Hawaii
- 12pm – American Samoa
- 1pm – Baker Island, Howland Island