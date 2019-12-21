Gunmen rob soft drink depot in Calabar, shoot two

Kindly Share This Story:

Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

There was a pandemonium Saturday evening along Webber Street in Mayne Avenue area of Calabar, Cross River, when a heavily armed six-man gang robbed a popular soft drink depot in the area.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen stormed the depot at about 6:00 p.m. and carted away a huge amount of money from the place.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that the hoodlums’ firepower forced policemen and other residents to scamper for safety.

However, the marauders shot a mechanic close to the depot.

The eyewitness said: ” They came like Commandos and entered the depot which has been busy lately because of the season. They robbed the place and shot one of the cashiers. While they successfully robbed the place they also showed off their firepower when leaving.

“There is a team of policemen usually stationed at Basol filling station. I believe they didn’t want to take chances and that was why they started shooting sporadically but the criminals’ firepower was much.

“In the twinkle of an eye the whole street was quiet and a mechanic whose workshop is close to the place was also shot in the process. He has been taken to the hospital and we hope he survives.”

