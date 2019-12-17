Gunmen attack Plateau University

Kindly Share This Story:

Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Gunmen on Monday night invaded the campus of the Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos and attacked students of Theatre Arts Department who were said to be having their production assignment at the period.

The institution has been having security challenges for some time now due to its porous security situation and Monday’s incident was not the first time students were attacked in the institution.

During the attack, the hoodlums took away the students’ laptops, and other personal effects while an unspecified number of female students were raped in the process.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill OAU professor

The attackers reportedly shot in the air several times to scare people away before attacking the students.

A staff and a student of the institution who did not want to be named confirmed the incident and both described the attack as sad.

But PLASU’s Public Relations Officer, John Agam, was said to be awaiting details from the school security outfit before commenting on the matter.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: