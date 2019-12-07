Breaking News
Translate

Gunmen abduct Catholic priests in Ondo

On 8:26 pmIn Newsby
Gunmen

Gunmen have reportedly abducted two Catholic priests from Awka Diocese, Anambra State.

The two priests – Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi – were reportedly kidnapped on Friday evening along the Benin-Owo Expressway at the Elegbeka area of Ose local government area of Ondo State.

Reports said the two priests and other guests were on their way to a wedding ceremony in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Leo Aregbesaola, who confirmed the incident, said the church had been searching for the victims.

“Rev. Father Amadi posted the incident on our page and he said efforts were ongoing to get the priests,” he stated.

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!