Gunmen abduct Catholic priests in Ondo

Gunmen have reportedly abducted two Catholic priests from Awka Diocese, Anambra State.

The two priests – Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi – were reportedly kidnapped on Friday evening along the Benin-Owo Expressway at the Elegbeka area of Ose local government area of Ondo State.

Reports said the two priests and other guests were on their way to a wedding ceremony in Akure, Ondo State capital.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct three female students in Bayelsa

The Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Leo Aregbesaola, who confirmed the incident, said the church had been searching for the victims.

“Rev. Father Amadi posted the incident on our page and he said efforts were ongoing to get the priests,” he stated.