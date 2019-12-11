Group bemoans increasing rights violation in N’Delta

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIGHTS group, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC), has expressed worry over rise in human and environmental rights violations in the Niger Delta.

Fyneface Dumnamene, Executive Director, YEAC, raised the worry Tuesday as part activities marking 2019 International Human Rights Day in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where the civil society group flagged off mobilization of “One Million Youth Volunteers as Human Rights defenders and promoters.”

Fyneface said, “YEAC notes that the civic space in Nigeria is shrinking and human rights violations on the increase, especially in the Niger Delta following decades of oil mining and associated rights violations despite the country practicing democracy.

“The target volunteers are being mobilized from Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers states to work with the YEAC, also known as the Advocacy Centre as environmental justice activists.

“They would, in that wise, also act as climate change campaigners, community development, peace advocates as well as reporters of health issues and corrupt practices that contribute to underdevelopment in the region.”

He described the sensitisation and mobilization of youths as rights defenders in the Niger Delta as a “historic effort that would go a long way to promote, deepen, entrench and reawaken culture of human rights discipline in the region and Nigeria in general.”

